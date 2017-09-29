Pentecost Worship Centre advocates for peace in Togo

General News of Friday, 29 September 2017

The Reverend Daniel Nii Teiko Tackie, Resident Pastor of the Pentecost International Worship Centre, has called on the regional peace stakeholders to mediate in the political crises in Togo and help prevent the violence from escalating.

He said the intervention of the United Nations, the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) would help bring under control the rift between the Togolese Government and the populace.

Rev. Tackie made the call at the end of this year’s Fire Conference of the Church at Dome in Accra.

The seven-day conference aims at equipping the participant with the word of God and pray for the rapid development of the nation and peace for the West African Sub-Region.

Rev. Tackie said: “We should not wait for unarmed innocent citizens to die before these powerful international organisations act.”

He said the Church was not behind or against a particular party in Togoland but was only concerned about the killings of innocent people and regretted that the international community had been silent.

Rev. Tackie said because the Church wanted peace to reign in Togo and the Sub-Region, it embarked on intercessory prayers so that the Almighty God would wipe the bitterness and sorrows that had engulfed Togo.

He said the Church had set up a foundation to support widows and also offering scholarship for 15 students in the tertiary level.

He urged religious leaders to desist from all forms of negative tendencies that may tarnish the image of the clergy.