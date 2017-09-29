Partnership with China is a win-win approach to development – Dr Bawumia

Business News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has reiterated Government’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with China.

He said the Government would like to co-operate with its partners in the areas of agriculture, infrastructure, trade and culture, in order to accelerate socio-economic development.

“Partnership with China is a win-win approach. We want the Chinese Government to encourage businessmen in China to come and set up businesses here, and also make the climate conducive in China for Ghanaian businesses,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia said this when the Chinese Deputy Minister of Commerce, Mr. Qiam Keming, paid a courtesy call on him, at the Flagstaff House in Accra.

“We have to prioritise what we do, for instance, the ‘One District, One Factory’, ‘One Village, One Dam,’ road construction and processing of agricultural produce are very important to this government, therefore, we will appreciate it if Chinese experts will partner with us to see them realised,” Dr Bawumia noted.

In June this year, Vice President Bawumia led a delegation to China to deepen diplomatic and economic ties, and also create opportunities for Ghanaian businesses to form partnerships with their Chinese counterparts.

In addition, the Government is seeking to leverage Ghana’s natural resources such as bauxite deposits so that Chinese Government would commit $19 billion into Ghana’s economy through partnerships.

Vice President Bawumia underscored the importance of prioritising some projects in the country in order to meet pressing national demands, including creation of jobs and alleviation of poverty.

Mr. Qiam Keming, on his part, said he came to Ghana as a follow up on Dr. Bawumia’s recent visit to China, during which discussions were held on strengthening bilateral trade.

He said the two countries would like to complement each other by strengthening industrial and agriculture co-operation and add value to agricultural products, especially cocoa.

“China seeks to strike a balance between short and long term developments and so we are ready to partner with you in global development.

Currently, he said, a Chinese team was undertaking feasibility studies on a number of projects in Ghana, including a medical facility, 13 bridge projects in the Western Region, Daboya and Nagone in the Northern regions.

Additionally, he said, China was also partnering the Government of Ghana to build the capacity of its human resource.

“This is to develop human resource and equip them with the requisite skills to stay abreast with contemporary development trends,” he said.

Some dignitaries that graced the occasion include Madam Sun Baohong, Chinese Ambassador to Ghana and Mr. Edward Boateng, Ghana’s Ambassador to China and other government officials.