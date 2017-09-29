Parliament resumes sitting on October 3

General News of Friday, 29 September 2017

2017-09-29

The third meeting of the first session of Ghana’s seventh Parliament will resume on Tuesday, October 3 after it went on recess in August.

Speaker Aaron Mike Oquaye by Standing Order 37 served the 275 members notice on Wednesday of the commencement of the Meeting.

They are to assemble in the House at midday.

Among bills the meeting is expected to consider are the Zongo community bill and Special Prosecutor Bill

Before parliament went on recess, the minority staged a walk out accusing the speaker of treating them as ‘small boys’.

President Akufo-Addo’s proposal to have August 4 declared as Founders Day and September 21 made Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day will also be discussed by the house.