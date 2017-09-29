Over 500 MMT buses break down due to lack of maintenance

General News of Friday, 29 September 2017

Over 500 Metro Mass Transit (MMT) buses in Kumasi have been grounded due to lack of regular maintenance.

Metro Mass Transit was established in October 2003, with the Government of Ghana having 45%, the remaining 55% being held by private investors.

Abusua Dawuro reporter who visited the Metro Mass Station at Abrepo Junction in Kumasi reported that over 50% of the buses are not on the road due to lack of regular maintenance.

Some of the buses have been parked for more than three (3) years for various degrees of maintenance required with some in need of very minor fixing such as change of break pads.

Some drivers speaking to abusuafmonline.com’s Osei Kwadwo on the issue blamed ‘incompetent management’ as major challenge affecting Metro Mass Transit.

“Our Managements always told us there is no money in the company anytime we asked for spare parts. We parked buses because of engine oil; we parked buses because of break band. How can our MD request Five Hundred Million Ghana Cedis (500, 000, 000) to by himself brand new car while we need money to buy spare parts to repair break down buses” they said.

They added that most of the buses have been condemned ‘because of small faults.’

Meanwhile investigations conducted by this site shows drivers of the government transport facility sleep on beds infested with bugs upon their return from long journeys for rests.

‘The situation is very unbearable’, according to the drivers.