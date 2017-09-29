NPP members behave as if they are the ‘most sensible beings on earth’ – Kwaku Boahen

General News of Friday, 29 September 2017

2017-09-29

Kwaku Boahen, a Deputy Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has seethed at President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo and his government for working on finalizing efforts to privatize operations of the Electricity Company Ghana [ECG] under the Millennium Power Compact Two programme.

According to him, the NPP are hypocrites since they were the same people who argued and embarked on several demonstrations against ex-President John Dramani Mahama’s government when they decided to privatize the ECG for the same purpose they are calling for now.

Speaking on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ programme, he said “The NPP should let Ghanaians know what has changed that they want to introduce what they rejected some months ago. Will you [Ghanaians] now understand my reason of criticizing this government of being ignorant on practical governmental policies?”

“NPP behave as if they are sensible than any other person,” he noted.

Kweku Boahen urged citizens to ignore reports by the Daily Guide newspaper claiming they have a copy of Professor Kwesi Botchwey committee report outlining the reasons for NDC’S 2016 election defeat.

He said Prof Kwesi Botchwey committee report book is only one and in the custody of the party Chairman, Mr Kofi Portuphy.

He added that the party has not printed any copies yet, neither has any aspect of the report made public.

“Daily Guide just wants to create controversies that will trigger our clarifications and in the process of doing that we will automatically let out contents of the book. But I will never do that until the report is officially out-doored,” he stressed.