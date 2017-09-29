NDC communicators threaten to expose Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 29 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-29

President Nana Akufo-Addo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506676831_605_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) communicators have threatened to expose President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo if he allows members of his party through the security agencies to continue to harass them like in the case of Appiah Stadium.

Appiah stadium, a known serial caller of the NDC in Kumasi was on Tuesday arrested by the Ashanti Regional police Command, transferred to Accra same day and later released on bail for tagging the President as a drug addict who smokes Indian Hemp.

But the Central Regional NDC Communications Director, Mr. Kwesi Dawood who spoke to mynewsgh.com on behalf of his colleagues, made it clear that if Nana Addo thinks by this singular move he will be able to prevent NDC communicators from being critical of him and his deceitful government just as he has succeeded in achieving with Senior High School heads then he should brace himself for more criticisms.

He condemned the arrest of Appiah Stadium on the orders from above, citing that several New Patriotic Party (NPP) members including Nana Addo insulted the late President John Evans Atta Mills, President John Jerry Rawlings and President John Dramani Mahama

“When did slender become criminal that an accused has to be chased, arrested, handcuffed and dragged from Kumasi to Accra when the accused was only exercising his democratic right of free speech? Mr. Dawood asked.

He commended President Rawlings, President Mahama and late President Mills for the matured manner they handled such invectives in the past from Nana Addo himself and his NPP who are now crying.

Mr Dawood observed that it seems Ghana is back to the days when Dan Lartey, Dzidzor Tay and many others were arrested as well as invited by the security agencies for criticising sitting presidents.

According to him, the arrest of Appiah Stadium in Rambo style also vindicates the NDC’s position that Nana Addo is intolerant and loves impunity irrespective of what the law says.

“Is Nana Addo trying to reintroduce the criminal libel law through backdoor means? He asked.