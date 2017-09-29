Nana Addo could soon be impeached over cocaine allegations – Lawyer Ampaw

General News of Friday, 29 September 2017

Allegations over whether Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo uses narcotics continue to linger on as controversial lawyer, Maurice Ampaw reveals that these very claims against the president could cost him the seat of the presidency.

Maurice Ampaw is making the case that very wild allegations leveled against Nana Addo by the maverick serial caller of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Frank Kwaku Appiah that he, the president, smokes “weed” has grave legal implications.

The legal argument by Maurice Ampaw falls in line with the criminalization of marijuana and hard drugs which has the potential of a 5 to 15 prison sentence.

“It’s a criminal offense to give false information about the presidency, the issue is not about Akufo-Addo but about the office that he occupies. Smoking of “wee” is an illegal conduct and it’s a crime which can lead to the impeachment,” the lawyer revealed in an interview with the media.

So far, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have waged a firm attack on the president as it maintains that the president indeed is a “weed smoker” who does not wish to admit the situation he is being faced with.