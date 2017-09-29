MMT workers in Kumasi not safe; Union calls for immediate action

Business News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Source: 3news.com

2017-09-28

Workers demonstrated on Wed, demanding the dismissal of their MD and management

Workers of the Metro Mass Transit Limited in Kumasi are not safe and their work has been often hampered by political figures and the police, it has been revealed.

The workers’ union has, therefore, asked the company’s board to appoint a new manager for the Kumasi depot to ensure that operations run smoothly.

This was part of the demands made by the Union to the board as they relax their industrial action.

The workers on Wednesday staged a nationwide sit-down strike after complaining their concerns have not been addressed by the board.

The key concern was an intention by the company to buy a Toyota Land Cruiser for the Managing Director.

But a meeting with the board chairman denied that such move has been made.

“We are therefore confident that it was the action of the Union that has stopped the Company from the purchasing of that vehicle for the Managing Director,” Union spokesperson Samuel Quaye said.

The vehicle was going to be secured at the cost of $105,000.

Addressing journalists to announce the resumption of duties by the workers across the country, Mr Quaye said they have asked management not to renew the contract of a consultant for the MD after it expires in October.

The Union congratulated the board for retrieving an official vehicle from John Awuku Dzuazah, a former Deputy MD of the company.

They indicated that they will monitor a staff rationalization programme, which is ongoing, and called on the board not to victimize or penalize any staff or union member for Wednesday’s action.