Mahama is not corrupt but a ‘thief’ – NPP vice chairman alleges

Politics of Friday, 29 September 2017

2017-09-29

Central Regional Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Joe Donkor has alleged that ex-President John Dramani Mahama is a ‘thief’.

Speaking on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ programme, he stressed that the former President has been entangled with numerous corrupt practices but he (Joe Donkor) will have a different name for his actions.

“…for former President Mahama to sit and watch his appointees waste state resources, double prices of projects they embarked on other corrupt deals that time will not permit me to mention, I will not say he is corrupt but a ‘thief’, meaning he was very much aware of the kind of transactions his officials were involved in, yet he kept quiet and looked on,” he said.

“I hear a lot of their [NDC] communicators protest against governments’ initiative to privatize Electricity Company of Ghana [ECG] for better services. They should by now know that their careless practices towards our energy sector have called for the trouble we see today, therefore they should stop shouting and watch us amend their calamities,” he added.

Mr. Donkor advised Ghanaians not to listen to the sugar coated and propagandist speeches by the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC] to stop President Akufo-Addo and his appointees good ambition.