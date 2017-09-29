Mahama begged Akufo-Addo to pardon Appiah Stadium – Rev Owusu Bempah reveals

Appiah Stadium in handcuffs after being arrested <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506667873_706_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former President John Mahama reached out to President Nana Akufo-Addo to get him to pardon National Democratic Congress (NDC) serial caller, Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, who insulted him [Akufo-Addo], it has emerged.

Appiah Stadium, a vociferous supporter of former President Mahama and the NDC in the NPP stronghold of Ashanti was arrested on Tuesday by the police in Kumasi for allegedly calling President Akufo-Addo a ‘drug addict’. But he was released on bail later in the evening after being transferred to the Police National Headquarters in Accra.

His release came after President Akufo-Addo had openly told the police that he was not interested in pursuing the case.

Revealing his role in the release of Appiah Stadium, leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, has stated that the former President Mahama had to intervene through an elder of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Madam Ama Busia.

