LIVESTREAMING: UNDP holds public dialogue to discuss the future of governance in Africa

The High Level Policy dialogue being held by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is currently underway.

High profile personalities and policy makers in African countries are present to discuss issues pertinent to development and peace on the African Continent.

Subjects and challenges that confront the African continent including recent election related violence recorded in some African countries leading to political instability and vigilantism, economic governance, social governance and corruption will be tackled in discussions and debates.

Practical steps to be taken to ensure a transformation in governance moving forward, for sustainable peace and development on the continent in line with SDG 16, and a roadmap that will underpin the transformation process will also headline discussions at the program being held at Kempinsky Hotel in Accra.

