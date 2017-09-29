Let’s support the Free SHS initiative to succeed- GES

General News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-28

Mr Anthony Kwaku Amoah Speaking at a town-hall meeting organised by the Akatsi North District <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506643828_370_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Mr Anthony Kwaku Amoah, a Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Education Service (GES), has called on the public to support the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme to succeed.

Speaking at a town-hall meeting, which was organised by the Akatsi North District Assembly recently, Mr Anthony Amoah said the programme would enable many children to acquire SHS education.

“There is no way that the Free SHS programme can be successful without the support of all of us. Now, it is a matter of the child being helped to study harder and being motivated to pass his or her examinations so as to enjoy free, quality senior high school education”, he said.

Dr Prince Sodoke Amuzu, the District Chief Executive of Akatsi North, assured the participants of the resolve of the Akufo-Addo-led government to improve the living conditions of citizens through the creation of jobs and ensuring free access to quality education.

In another development, Mr Anthony Amoah donated used clothes, school bags and pairs of shoes to pupils in some 21 schools in the Akatsi North District, including Ave-Afiadenyigba Islamic, Ave-Afiadenyigba R/C, Ave-Afiadenyigba D/A, Ave-Hevi D/A, Ave-Metsrikasa D/A, Ave-Bame D/A, Ave-Wuata D/A, Ave-Havi D/A, Ave-Dzadzepe E/P, Ave-Dakpa R/C Primary, Ave-Posmonu D/A, Elinam International, Ave-Kpeduhoe D/A, Ave-Amule D/A, Ave-Atanve D/A, Ave-Dzalele D/A, Ave-Kpegbadza Presbyterian, Avega D/A, Agormor D/A, Avevi D/A basic schools and Free-Star Academy.