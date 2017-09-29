Lead effort at promoting ethical standards – Dr. Rudolph Adageba Kantum

General News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-28

Rotarians have been asked to lead the effort at promoting ethical standards – values of trust, fairness and good behavior in the society.

Dr. Rudolph Adageba Kantum, President of the Rotary Club of Kumasi East, said this was the way to make the world a better place for everybody.

He was speaking at a ceremony held to officially induct six fresh members into the club.

They are Dr. Osei Owusu Mensah, medical practitioner, Mr. Daniel Kofi Asante, broadcast journalist, Mrs. Ama Duncan, corporate trainer, Mrs. Matilda Adukuma Adomolga-Adageba, health administrator, Mr. Kennedy Frimpong, entrepreneur, and Mr. Obiri Boateng, an auditor.

They were taken through the tenets of the organization, decorated with rotary pins and presented with membership certificates.

Dr. Kantum reminded them to let their lives become meaningful to others in their communities.

Their skills, expertise and experiences should also be brought to bear on the activities of the club to achieve its mission and vision.

He encouraged them to come up with new ideas to help it to undertake projects that would transform the living conditions of people in deprived communities.

“Rotary is all about service above the self and we bring about solutions to societal problems and these principles must be exhibited by all members”, he added.

He expressed excitement at the significant growth of its membership over the past year and put the growth at 27 per cent.

The club is currently engaged in the construction of a borehole at Bonwire in the Ejisu-Juaben Municipality, a school for an orphanage at Obuasi and libraries for some deprived communities in the Ashanti Region.