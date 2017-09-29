Land-guards chase estate developers from Kokrobite

General News of Friday, 29 September 2017

Land-Guards numbering about forty-five have visited mayhem on innocent estate developers in kokrobite, a suburb of Accra

The land-guards, who were armed to the teeth, Weekend Today gathered vandalized properties, worth thousands of Ghana Cedis.

They also tormented and obstructed property owners from embarking on any developmental project in the area.

The land-guards wielding cudgels, sledgehammers and crowbars, Weekend Today further gathered went about terrorizing estate developers and residents, thereby creating unnecessary tension in the area.

But luck, however, eluded them as seven of them were arrested by the police on Wednesday September 27, 2017.

The seven suspected land- guards are currently at the police custody in Amanfro Police Divisional Command in Ga South Municipality.

The land -guards, according to members of the Nii Ofei Family, rightful owners of the lands were allegedly being used by the head of Nii Arde Nkpa Family, Mr. Daniel Nii Tagoe to harass legitimate land owners in Tuba and Kokrobite, despite various court rulings against Nii Arde Nkpa Family of Plerno in James Town in Accra.

The land -guards, according to information available to Today drove to the area in three unregistered cars, and seven motor bikes to carry out their unlawful acts.

Our source said, the land guards drove to the area in the early hours of Wednesday morning, and destroyed houses and plots walled by some estate developers.

Addressing a press conference in Accra yesterday, September, 28, 2017, Chief of Kokrobite, Nii Ofei called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Chief of Staff, Chief Justice and the Ga Traditional Council to swiftly intervene so as to avert any possible bloodbath in the area.

The chief who was passionate about the peace at Kokrobite and Tuba communities complained about the activities of some land guards in the area.

Nii Ofei III noted that, through the activities of the hired land-guards, the affected landowners numbering about 9,250 have lost several plots of lands they legally acquired from his family.

He further noted that the Nii Arde Nkpa and Nii Ofei were t signatories to the Kokrobite and Tuba lands between 1976 and 2010.