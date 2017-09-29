Labour unions call off intended strike over tier-2 pension

Business News of Friday, 29 September 2017

The Forum for Public Sector Registered Pension Schemes made up of the 12 public sector labor unions have called off their intended strike which was to begin today [Friday].

The Chairman of the forum, Isaac Bampoe-Addo, said “the forum has resolved to suspend temporarily the intended 29th September 2017 indefinite nationwide strike action communicated earlier through our press release while the joint sectional committee completes its work.”

“The forum calls on all members to remain calm. We take this opportunity to salute the courage and resolve of our members in this dear period,” Mr. Bampoe-Addo added.

The strike was to protest government’s handling of their Tier-2 pension contributions.

The unions were demanding that their pension contributions spanning 2010 to 2016, be transferred to their custodian banks rather than being kept in their temporal pensions account where it accrues no interest.

The unions included the Ghana Medical Association, the Civil and Local Government Staff Association (CLOGSAG) and the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT).

In 2014, the labour unions laid down their tools to make similar demands and were sued by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government to end the strike that, which resulted in the partial or complete shutdown of most public institutions.

They challenged the Finance Ministry’s decision to use Pension Alliance Trust as a sole trustee of the second tier pension scheme for all employees on government payroll.