Kweku Baako, Sefa Kayi, Adakabre, KABA are corrupt – Former NDC MP

Journalists are among the most wicked group of people in Ghana. They are far wicked than politicians. They take bribes from public office holders to ‘kill’ important issues, former Member of Parliament for Takyiman South in the Brong Ahafo region Hon. Adjei Mensah has posited.

He was responding to the purported leaked tape between Kwame A-Plus and a senior police officer on the investigations conducted into the corruption and thievery allegations leveled against two Deputy Chiefs of Staff by the latter.

The legislator in his view said the tape cannot be a doctored one and from what he has gathered, he believes the musician and the senior officer indeed talked and made the comments.

He was however disappointed that majority of the media are not interrogating the issue because of their allegiance to the ruling government. He said, the police officer appeared to be a NPP member because she was coaching the musician to lie.

‘’How many media houses will play the tape like Rainbow Radio has done? I am expecting Kwame Sefa Kayi, Adakabre and Kaba to play the tape on their shows so that we subject it to critical analysis.’’

He went on to add that if journalists in Ghana become fair and balanced, the country will transform.

“There are some leading journalists in the country who have to stop being partisan and be fair and truthful in what they do because that is the only way the country can transform. ‘’The likes of Kwesi Pratt, Kwame Sefa Kanyi, Adakabre, Kweku Baako, Kaba; if these leading journalists and others in the country stop taking bribes and soli from politicians and do their work professionally, we will progress.’’

”The media is supposed to be an independent body and help in the fight against corruption. The media’s fight against corruption should be unparalleled but it is quite unfortunate that the media is as guilty as the politicians. I will not mince words in saying that the media is as corrupt as politicians.”

The Criminal Investigative Department of the Ghana Police Service recently described as baseless and unsubstantiated allegations of thievery and corruption leveled against two Deputy Chiefs of Staff by Kwame Asare Obeng popularly called A Plus.

The Department has thus cleared the two- Messers Abu Jinapor and Asenso-Boakye- of any wrongdoing. A statement issued and signed by the Director General of the Police CID, Bright Oduro said after weeks of investigations it was evident the allegations by A Plus lack credibility.

However, it has emerged that the statement was cooked by the CID despite strong evidence gatnhered on same matter.

In the said tape, the senior officer coached A-Plus on how he should eat back his words on the allegations against Asenso and Jinapor.