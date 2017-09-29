Korle Bu CEO fingered in A Plus’ corruption scandal

General News of Friday, 29 September 2017

The Chief Executive Officer of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has been accused of masterminding the removal of deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor.

According to outspoken New Patriotic Party (NPP) Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer, Kwame Baffoe, the Korle Bu CEO, Dr Felix Anyah is using his “errand boy” A Plus to execute that agenda.

The two deputy Chiefs of Staff have an albatross around their necks after popular musician; Kwame Asare Obeng accused them of being corrupt.

But after an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Department, the Police Service described as baseless the allegations levelled at the two.

However, the case has been murkier after an audio of a conversation between Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah and the musician leaked online.

In the audio, she sought to downplay the CID report and suggested a cover-up by the police to protect the two public officials – which she has vehemently denied.

But on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday, Kwame Baffoe accused the musician of dong the bidden of his paymaster.

He explained that Dr Anyah reported the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff to A Plus for interfering in his work after he unanimously terminated a contract awarded to UniBank.

Abronye DC as he is popularly called noted that when UniBank petitioned the presidency about the issue, the contract was reinstated.

“Abu Jinapor and Asenso Boakye had nothing to do with it but Dr Anyah told A Plus they ensured the contract was given back to UniBank and he [A Plus] ignorantly went to made those allegations on Facebook” he added.

The NPP youth activist indicated that the vicious attacks on the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff are borne out of sheer jealousy.

Abronye DC said A Plus has grown horns but will ensure it is cut down before he destroys the NPP.