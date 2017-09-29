John Boadu threatens sue Inquisitor Newspaper over defamatory publication

General News of Friday, 29 September 2017

Acting General Secretary for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has threatened to sue Inquisitive Ventures publishers of The Inquisitor newspaper for publishing a scandalous story about him.

The newspaper in its Thursday’s edition with the headline captioned: ‘’Accountability for Greater Tomorrow! GHc5.1 million Chop-chop hits NPP…Cash for Cape Coast Conference Blown…Delegates After John Boadu’s Blood,’’ made claims that party delegates are after John Boadu’s head.

According to the paper, the Office of the Chief of Staff gave out some GHc5.1 million to the party to organize the conference however, delegates were forced to sleep in vehicles and students hostels infested with bed bugs and mosquitoes.

The paper also alleged that John Boadu happens to be the one being accused of badly organizing the conference. But responding to the publication, John Boadu disputed it and hinted of a possible legal action. John Boadu said he believes someone has hired the paper to tarnish his image. ‘’I don’t know who has hired the paper to tarnish my image.

I am gathering all the needed evidence and will soon take a legal action against the paper. I sometimes find it difficult to sue the media because we work together. However, I don’t know why this paper keeps publishing false news about me,’’ he added.

Explaining how the conference was organized, he said a committee was formed and as the Acting General Secretary, I was not a member of that committee. I was only responsible to making sure that the organization was apt.

Payments and anything about money was handled by the committee and our treasury. ‘’John Boadu had nothing to do with the resources allocated for the organization of the conference. I was not a committee member,’’ he stressed.

He said feeding, transportation and other logistics for the conference involving over 5,000 delegates would certainly make the cost for the conference high.