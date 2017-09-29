I’ll not allow anyone in NPP gag or sacrifice me – A Plus

General News of Friday, 29 September 2017

Controversial Musician and Member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Asare Obeng aka A Plus has served notice that he’ll resist any attempt by some persons in the party to gag or sacrifice him.

According to him, he’ll not sit by and watch his ten years of dedicated service to Presdent Nana Akufo Addo and the NPP to go waste because of some persons parochial interest now that the party is in power.

A Plus has come under public pressure after the Deputy Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah (Mrs), accused him of threatening her after the CID dismissed his [A Plus] allegations against the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor as baseless.

The CID few weeks ago cleared the two senior government officials of any wrongdoing after the President referred the matter to them for investigations.

But an audiotape which has since gone viral on social media appears to put the findings of the investigative report in doubt.

In the said audiotape, a female interlocutor who was believed to be a senior police investigator is heard telling a male character which is believed be A Plus, on the other side of the line that: “…As for the corruption aspect of it, from what you said and what we’ve gone to confirm, you wouldn’t be too far from right to say that this is what happened, but we need to manage… the people are your people. We need to find the best way to ensure that Korle Bu works the way we all want it to work.

“You need somebody who’ll be neutral to tell them exactly what is there for them to understand and I wish I could have an audience with the President himself because it looks like most of the things don’t get to him…yes I feel sad for him. I feel he has good intentions but he’s not going to achieve it.”

However, A Plus in an interview with Asempa FM Thursday suspects some persons in the ruling party are out to use political power to destroy him and tarnish his reputation, but vowed to resist any such move targeted at him.

“I say everybody should leave this matter to rest, the police issued a statement describing my claims as baseless but I kept quiet in my small corner. If someone thinks that A Plus must be sacrificed the person should re-think. I’ve received several calls since morning with people asking me to keep my cool and not comment on this matter anymore. Now this statement has been released and still people say I shouldn’t talk? I’ll not do that.

“I’ve spent 10 years supporting President Akufo Addo, wayback in 2007 when the NPP was going to congress, I organised my first float for Nana Addo from Mallam Junction to Obra Spot (Nkrumah Circle) nobody gave me a dime for that exercise. We’ve spent time supporting Nana Addo to become President and we still believe in Nana Addo. The CID claims I’ve not been able to prove my allegation, case close, but if anybody thinks he can use political power to sacrifice me, when that person moves one step, I’ll move two steps. There’s nobody who can intimidate me. When people were taking V8, we were looking for money to run campaign.

“Today we come to power and we have a simple issue, this issue has been solved and people think they can finish me. See I don’t want anything, people will say that I have contract at BOST, you can take it, I’m not talking to anyone about this issue, if the woman thinks I’ve doctored the tape and it’s criminal she should come and arrest me. Nobody can intimidate me.

“Eight years in opposition, I was living in an estate, I was driving and changing my cars everytime. NPP can take their government, people can take the contract, I’m here to support Nana Addo. Let people continue to defend issues, John Mahama used three months to win an election and used four months to lose another election miserably.”