I bear A-Plus no grudge – Abu Jinapor

2017-09-29

Embattled deputy chief of staff Samuel Abu Jinapor has said he has no ill feelings towards his accuser A-Plus.

He nonetheless said he and the controversial musician are not friends.

“I don’t have any issue with him, I don’t bear him any grudge at all. Personally, I don’t have any problem with him. And I know my colleague Asenso Okyere also has no issues with him. Asenso is an astute man with wide political and professional connections, he has a big heart and stomach for some of these issues,” he told Joy FM Friday.

“I’ve known him for quite a while… but I wouldn’t say we are friends. I don’t have too many friends. I have acquaintances; I don’t have enemies either at least from my side, so everyone will qualify, quote and unquote, as a friend. I’ve known him [A Plus] since 2007 when the President was running for the presidential candidature of the NPP when he composed that song. I have known him since then,” he noted.

A-Plus who has been campaigning for President Akufo-Addo since 2007 has accused the two deputy chiefs of staff of corruption.

A police statement which cleared the two officials after investigations has been called into question following a leaked tape involving a top police officer and A-plus.

The Police officer involved ACP Addo-Danquah has said the tape is a deliberate attempt to tarnish her reputation dismissing it as doctored.

“I feel pained by this calculated and dastardly attempt to soil my reputation and I condemn same in no terms,” she said.

Meanwhile, anti-corruption campaigner, Vitus Azeem, has charged the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to take over the investigations into the corruption allegations