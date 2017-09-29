I bear A-Plus no grudge – Abu Jinapor

General News of Friday, 29 September 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-09-29

Abu Jinapor Deputy Chief Of StaffSamuel Abu Jinapor

Embattled deputy chief of staff Samuel Abu Jinapor has said he has no ill feelings towards his accuser A-Plus.

He nonetheless said he and the controversial musician are not friends.

“I don’t have any issue with him, I don’t bear him any grudge at all. Personally, I don’t have any problem with him. And I know my colleague Asenso Okyere also has no issues with him. Asenso is an astute man with wide political and professional connections, he has a big heart and stomach for some of these issues,” he told Joy FM Friday.

“I’ve known him for quite a while… but I wouldn’t say we are friends. I don’t have too many friends. I have acquaintances; I don’t have enemies either at least from my side, so everyone will qualify, quote and unquote, as a friend. I’ve known him [A Plus] since 2007 when the President was running for the presidential candidature of the NPP when he composed that song. I have known him since then,” he noted.

A-Plus who has been campaigning for President Akufo-Addo since 2007 has accused the two deputy chiefs of staff of corruption.

A police statement which cleared the two officials after investigations has been called into question following a leaked tape involving a top police officer and A-plus.

The Police officer involved ACP Addo-Danquah has said the tape is a deliberate attempt to tarnish her reputation dismissing it as doctored.

“I feel pained by this calculated and dastardly attempt to soil my reputation and I condemn same in no terms,” she said.

Meanwhile, anti-corruption campaigner, Vitus Azeem, has charged the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to take over the investigations into the corruption allegations

قالب وردپرس

Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR