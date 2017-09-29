GJA votes today | General News 2017-09-29

General News of Friday, 29 September 2017

Ghanaian Journalists will today, September 29 vote to elect new executives to preside over their affairs.

Already, some candidates contesting the Presidency and other positions are anxious about the process with a great deal of uncertainty as to whether they will be retained.

The mandate of the Affail Monney-led executive was extended after a number of postponements of the elections due to disputes.

Eligible voters are expected to produce a GJA Identification Card or any national ID card to cast their ballot.

GJA President Hopefuls, Affail Monney and Lloyd Evans spoke to Starr News about their expectations ahead of today’s elections.

‘Anyone who knows where he or she is going does not need any directions, we know where we are going, we have been there, we have been well tested to carry out the second phase of our mandate we have challenges but we will learn from it and all criticisms; we will take in good fate,” Affail Monney said.

Mr. Evans, on his side, said it’s time to change the phase of Journalism in Ghana.

“We want to change the phase of the profession in this country, we want to transform the association and we have done our bit by telling members what we are capable of doing and its for the members to accept or reject but whatever happens we are confident of victory”.