GJA presidential candidate’s name missing from voters’ list

2017-09-29

Mr Johnnie Arteetey, one of the aspiring presidential candidates in the 2017 Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) elections did not find his name on the voters list when he went to the polling station at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) to cast his ballot.

The disappointed presidential candidate said his name has been replaced with that of former President John Dramani Mahama on the list.

He said the final list of eligible voters originally handed him and other candidates had his name at number 138, however the list being used by officials of the Electoral Commission to conduct the elections has former President John Mahama’s name at number 138.

He said other staff of GBC could also not find their names on the register.

GJA is electing its national and regional executives across the country.

The presidential race has the incumbent Affail Roland Monney and Lloyd Evans and Johnnie Arteetey of GBC.

Mr Aryeetey said “already names have been deleted from the list”, adding that Seth Kwame Boateng of Multimedia and Akusihaka Acquaye of GBC endorsed his nomination forms but the latter’s name has been removed from the voters’ list, presupposing that he is not properly endorsed or that his nomination is incomplete.

He was uncertain if the matter could be resolved to enable him to vote before the polls close at 4:00pm, and according to him, he has informed his lawyers about the development and that his lawyers would act on the matter accordingly.