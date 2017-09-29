‘Forget about the Presidency; its not your calling’ – NDC man tells Bagbin

General News of Friday, 29 September 2017

An outspoken Regional Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anthony Nukpenu has called on Ghana’s longest serving parliamentarian, Alban Bagbin to focus on his parliamentary duties and stop nurturing a dream of becoming a President.

According to him, God in heaven has ordain the Nadowli-Kaleo legislator to serve his people in a capacity as an MP and not President. Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Kasapa FM, Anthony Nukpenu insisted that Alban’s credentials and track record as an MP is in no doubt but cannot win any elections in Ghana as President.

The Greater Accra Regional Organizer of the NDC in his submission said being a President doesn’t just take experience but also a calling of God. He added that, Alban Bagbin has not been ordain by God to become President therefore he should concentrate on governance on the floor of parliament.

“When I listen to the wind blowing from North, South, East, and West, I see that it is not blowing in the direction of Bagbin.

I can’t see him becoming a president.” he said. The NDC man maintained that Bagbin stands tall among his peers on the floor of Parliament but there is no way he will last a minute in the 2020 presidential race on the ticket of the NDC.

The Second deputy speaker of Ghana’s Parliament over the weekend declared his intention to contest the NDC flagbearership race into the 2020 polls. Other NDC top leaders who have also expressed similar interest to contest the race with ex-President Mahama includes Dr Ekow Spio-Gabrah, Prof. Joshua Alabi, Nii Amasah Namoale and Sylvester Mensah.