Failed law students threaten court action

General News of Friday, 29 September 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-09-29

797 students failed the entrance examinations <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506729455_165_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A group calling itself the Concerned LLB Graduates, has threatened to sue the General Legal Council for contempt of court, for using the recently taken entrance exams and interview to deny over seven hundred students who failed access to the Ghana Law School.

Prior to the examination, the students had petitioned the Council over a ruling by the Supreme Court which declared the examination and interview requirements as illegal, but the Council rejected their petition.

Speaking to Citi News, the spokesperson of the group, Ken Donkoh, said they will within the next few days seek legal interpretation of the earlier ruling on the matter.

“We will be going to court to seek interpretation of the orders that were given by the Supreme Court. Among them is the consequential orders that were given, and the consequential orders to us was very clear. It was not directing the General Legal Council to engage in any act such as conducting of examination and interview which will form the basis of disqualifying any student,” he said.

He argued that, “it was wrong for us to be directed to take part in a conduct that the Supreme Court of Ghana has declared as unlawful, illegal and unconstitutional.”

Background

797 students failed the entrance exam, which was contentious, to begin with.



Prior to the examination, the students had petitioned the Council over a ruling by the Supreme Court which declared the examination and interview requirements as illegal, but the Council rejected their petition.

The Supreme Court in June declared as unconstitutional the entrance exams and interview session, before admitting new students into the Ghana Law School.

According to the court, in a case brought before it by Professor Kwaku Asare, a United States-based Ghanaian lawyer in 2015, the requirements were in violation of the Legislative Instrument 1296 which gives direction for the mode of admission.

The affected group under the umbrella name, Concerned Law Students, reiterated the Apex Court’s judgment saying “it will be a travesty of justice to still require qualified applicants to pass an entrance examination and subsequent interview in order to be admitted into the Ghana School of Law.”

The group, in a statement, has now challenged the General Legal Council to release the raw scores of every candidate as they say it is unthinkable for 797 candidates to fail.