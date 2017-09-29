ECG recovers GH¢23m from illegal connection culprits

ECG is cracking down on illegal connection <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506650136_829_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), says it is cracking down on customers who have illegally connected their structures to the national power grid.

The acting Managing Director of ECG, Ing. Boakye Appiah, said that a programme had been initiated by the company which involved routine visits to the premises of customers in order to ensure nothing untoward was going on.

According to him, the programme had so far led to the recovery of about 23 million cedis since 2016.

This includes the recovery of GHc 2.8 million in Tema and GHC 450.000 in the Eastern Region last year.

“We have launched what we call a revenue protection programme which requires that we visit customers’ premises where we sweep and look at the integrity of the wiring, and the meters and their performance; and if there has been any infractions on our networks, prosecution is done…We have been able to recover about 23 million Ghana cedis so far,” he said in an interview with journalists on the sidelines of the 8th Engineers’ Conference,” he said.

Mr. Boakye Appiah added that, the checks would also see to it that broken meters are replaced, ensuring that customers pay the full cost of the power they consume.

“If meters are faulty, they are replaced so that they can register the correct consumption of the customer, and if there are any anomalies that we detect, we also sit with the customers and correct them,” he stated.

He, Mr. Boakye Appiah, insisted that massive strides have been made since the inception of the programme in 2016 and that it had been expanded to areas outside the capital, Accra.

“We’ve been implementing it since 2016, but we’ve intensified the activities in 2017. At the moment, we are in Dodowa District in Adenta, and we have another group in the Ashanti Region who have been there since April, moving from house to house. State institutions that owe us, we are in discussions with Government about the payment and they make payments,” he said.

