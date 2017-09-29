Customs World to address challenges with paperless system at the ports

Business News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Chairman and CEO of DP World, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has expressed optimism about the systems being introduced by his company; Customs world to breach the current glitches in the paperless clearance system in the country.

Dubai-based company, Customs World, which is a subsidiary of Ports Customs and Free Zones Corporation (PCFC) has acquired West Blue Ghana Limited in the provision of a national single window and risk management system in Ghana.

The Information Technology systems providers for the paperless processes, were mainly West Blue Consulting and the GCNet but has been acquired by Dubai based company, Custom World.

Speaking to pressmen at the sidelines of their visit for the Flagstaff House, Mr. Sulayem said that the investments being introduced by his company; Customs World will secure Ghana a more efficient service as far as operations at the country’s ports and customs operations is concerned.

“we believe that the investment we have in this company will be the vehicle to introduce and develop systems that will allow people in the logistics and Cargo business to be able to communicate to each other and finalze transaction in a good time”, he said.

Background

Customs World, under the Ports Customs Free Zones Corporation founded DP World, which is currently present in 40 countries and 78 ports around the world including Australia, US, United Kingdom, France, Korea, Canada, Belgium, Indonesia, Thailand, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, and India.

In 2016, Dubai Customs received an award for innovation from the World Customs Organisation, which is the highest award for the maturity of a customs organisation.

In 2012, the World Customs Organisation gave them a certificate to recognise them as a benchmark for industry practices citing that “Dubai Customs has an impressive range of IT Systems which can be rightly regarded as World Class in which other Customs Administrations around the world could learn from.”