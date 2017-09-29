Corruption in FSH: CHRAJ must take over case – Azeem

General News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Anti-corruption campaigner, Vitus Azeem, has charged the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to take over the investigations into the corruption allegations levelled against the two deputy Chiefs Staff in the Akufo-Addo government by controversial musician Kwame A Plus.

A statement signed by the Director General of Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service (CID) COP Bright Oduro described as baseless and unsubstantiated allegations of thievery and corruption leveled against the duo—Abu Jinapor and Asenso Boakye.

However on Wednesday, September 27, social media was awash with an audio conversation between A Plus and a senior CID official identified to be the Deputy Director General of the CID, ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah which indicated that the investigatory report was a façade.

But in her reaction ACP Addo-Danquah said it is a deliberate attempt to tarnish her reputation dismissing the audio as doctored. “I feel pained by this calculated and dastardly attempt to soil my reputation and I condemn same in no terms,” she said.

However, speaking on Starr Today Thursday September 28, 2017, Mr. Azeem called for further investigations into the matter. “…CHRAJ should take up this matter and investigate so that we find out the truth because it [CHRAJ] does not owe any allegiance to the executive,” he charged.

He continued that the claims by ACP Addo-Danquah that the audio was doctored is ridiculous “because when you look at the conversation it was continuous…”

“The guy was answering questions that were being asked by the person on the other side. And so it looks a bit funny to say that it was doctored,” he stressed.