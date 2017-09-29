CHRAJ must investigate the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff and Deputy CID boss – CenProG

General News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Source: Center For Progressive Governance

2017-09-28

The Centre for Progressive Governance has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff as well as the Deputy CID boss.

Linking their request to the recently leaked audio by Kwame A plus, the center has requested that CHRAJ investigate corruption allegations involving Asenso Boakye and Abu Jinapor as well as ACP Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah.

In the audio, Deputy CID Boss, ACP Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah is caught confirming the presence of corruption which include the two Deputy Chiefs of Staffs, Asenso Boakye and Abu Jinapor. Furthermore, she requests the aid of Kwame A Plus to cover them up because they were one of their own.

The Centre “….believes that this sickening revelation has undoubtedly cast doubts on the neutrality and/or ability of the CID to deliver a fair report on this matter in issue” hence the decision to petition CHRAJ for the investigation.

CenProg disclosed this in a statement signed by Executive Secretary of CenProG, Sawadogo Mahmoud and Executive Director of CenProG, Mallam Yahya Mohammed.

Below is the full statement by CenProG:

CHRAJ MUST INVESTIGATE THE TWO DEPUTY CHIEFS OF STAFF AND ALSO DEPUTY CID BOSS FOR COMPLICITY IN CORRUPTION COVER UP

The Center for Progressive Governance (CenProG), like many Ghanaians, has been dealt a huge confidence blow in the ability of the Akufo-Addo led Government to fight corruption and therefore calls on the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to step in and ensure that the fight against corruption is not lost.

CenProG’s call is premised on the facts emanating from the audio recording of the conversation between Kwame Asare Obeng alias Kwame A Plus and the ACP Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, Deputy Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Boss in the matter of the former’s allegation of corruption against the two deputy chiefs of staff namely Asenso Boakye and Abu Jinapor. The said tape points in the direction of a cover up and so right thinking Ghanaians cannot continue to rely on the CID’s conclusion on the matter.

The Deputy CID Boss is captured on tape admitting to the existence of corrupt acts involving the two deputy chiefs of staff but also admonishes Kwame A Plus to aid a cover up because in her own words ‘they are his own people’. This clearly implicates the CID Boss and the honourable thing to do in this instance is to respectfully tender in her resignation to save the image of the CID.

CenProG believes that this sickening revelation has undoubtedly cast doubts on the neutrality and/or ability of the CID to deliver a fair report on this matter in issue. We therefore call on the CHRAJ to as a matter of urgency initiate steps to cause an investigation into the matter as regards the two deputy chiefs of staff and also the complicity of the deputy CID boss in the cover up that exonerated them.

It is worth pointing out that the NPP Government has been rocked with a series of corruption scandals and notably amongst them are the BOST and Deputy Chiefs of Staff scandals and in both instances, the CID hurriedly came out to clear them amidst some doubts. However, the present situation has given credence to whatever doubts the public hold against the CID’s reports. CHRAJ must therefore step in to save the situation.

CenProG will like to by this call also serve notice that we shall officially be petitioning CHRAJ to investigate the allegations of corruption by Asenso Boakye and Abu Jinapor and also the complicity of ACP Addo-Danquah in covering up the corruption by the two deputy chiefs of staff.

God Bless our homeland Ghana and make it GREAT and STRONG.

Signed

Sawadogo Mahmoud



Executive Secretary, CenProG



0504607005/0244997751

Mallam Yahya Mohammed



Executive Director, CenProG



0243728659