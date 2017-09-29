Chelsea fan stabbed to death in Accra over Champions League argument

An argument ensued over the performance of Chelsea defender David Luiz <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506693345_865_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A Chelsea fan by name Deco was stabbed and killed by ASU during Wednesday night’s UEFA Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid in Akweteman Zongo – a suburb of Accra.

According to an eye witness who spoke to Accra-based Asempa FM an argument ensued over the performance of Chelsea defender David Luiz.

Police in Tesano are on the hunt of the three fans who have been on the run since committing the crime on Wednesday night.

The trio were angered by comments passed the deceased in response to their comments about the performance of the Brazilian defender who endured an underwhelming night in the Spanish capital.

They went home and returned with a jack-knife and clubs to attack and kill him as Deco was pronounced dead on arrival at Korle Bu.

Police have launched a hunt for the trio.

