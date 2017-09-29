Central Region cell break: Three escapees re-arrested

General News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-09-28

The Police have re-arrested three suspected criminals who managed to escape from cells <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506644459_991_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Awutu Beraku Police in the Central region has re-arrested three suspected criminals who were in Police custody but managed to escape from cells in the late hours of Wednesday, September 27.

The three broke through the ceiling of the cell but the vigilance of the police and some people around led to their re-arrest.

According to the Police, the three are currently standing trial on different accounts of stealing, defrauding and assault.

The three (3) Suspects namely; Ebenezer Larbie, 26, arrested for defrauding a woman to the tune of GHC120, 000, Isaac Andoh, 28, arrested for stealing 10 boxes of Tiles and Joseph Mbala, 21, arrested for assault.

They have since being remanded into police custody.