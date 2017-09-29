Canada pledges to deepen economic ties

Business News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-28

Mrs. Helta Camaron, Canadian High Commissioner <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506656450_39_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Canadian High Commissioner in Accra, Mrs. Helta Camaron, has pledged to work hard to deep the economic ties between her country and Ghana.

She said they would give strong support to efforts at bringing development and transforming the lives of the people.

She was speaking during a visit to the Asanko Gold Mine, which has been operating in the Amansie West District.

The High Commissioner was accompanied by the husband, Bill.

She gave thumps up to Asanko for the good job it was doing in terms of the provision of development projects in the mining communities and asked that this was sustained.

She encouraged the company to continue to put the welfare and progress of the people at the heart of its operation – to make sure that the people derived optimal benefit from the gold resource.

It was the way to go to prevent any conflict, she added.

Mrs. Camaron had earlier paid a courtesy call on the Omanhene of Manso-Nkwanta, Nana Bi-Kusi Appiah at his palace.

The Omanhene thanked the Canadian Government for the enormous assistance to Ghana over the decades and said everything should be done to ensure that the relations between the two countries reached new heights.

He appealed to the High Commissioner to support the construction of a nursing training school in the town.