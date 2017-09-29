‘Be careful of Rawlings and other ‘snakes under grass’ – Lecturer warns Nana Addo

Politics of Friday, 29 September 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party ought to be afraid and wary of former president Jerry John Rawlings and other members of the National Democratic Congress who have turned sympathetic towards them.

This is the warning being echoed to the presidency by a lecturer with the University of Education Winneba, Mr. Yarhans Arthur.

According to Mr. Yarhans Arthur, the glory and high praise being heaped on Nana Addo by Rawlings were just a front to infiltrate the NPP government as stated in a report by MyNewsGH.com.

He warned that, “…my founder Rawlings and NPP members have been hailing him, that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is one of the honest men… But the same people who earlier said Rawlings was demon are saying different things about him today”. advised that Nana Addo learnt from the errors of John Mahama as he drew a parellel saying that people surrounding then President Mahama contributed to the party’s defeat in the 2016 General Election.

“Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should be very careful because the same people around him will champion his defeat”, he sternly observed.

John Jerry Rawlings has openly declared his admiration for how President Nana Addo is running government thus far with almost 9 months into his 4-year tenure. The former president has, on several occasions, praised Nana Addo for his resolve to curb corruption in Ghana.