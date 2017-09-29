Asenso, Jinapor must be re-investigated for corruption – Kwaku Baako

General News of Friday, 29 September 2017

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kwaku Baako believes the only option available for the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff to clear their names over allegations of corruption levelled against them is to allow for fresh investigations to be conducted into the matter.

He stated that it will also cure any misconception and mischief that the two were covered in an alleged cooked investigative report released by the CID Boss, COP Bright Oduro a week ago.

“Bottom line, I think the matter should be re-investigated, that is the cure. I don’t know either by the police, EOCO, CHRAJ or whatever. I may be doing something wrong but I don’t believe there was any real corruption. I don’t believe so, I am yet to be convinced “, he revealed on Metro TV.

According to him, there is an allusion of a contract in Korle Bu which can form the basis for investigations suggesting that the matter should be taken from the police CID and investigated by another body.

Abdul Malik Kwaku Baako said it will be in the interest of Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso Boakye for re-investigations so that they are properly cleared of the claims by A Plus.

“It is in their own inherent interest to be cleared properly. I think the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff must be cleared; they must be cleared transparently by an independent body. The fresh investigations will also help the CID if it turns out that their findings were factual. A new investigation must be necessary but I still have not thought of which agency must do that”, he added.

The veteran journalist advised Kwame Obeng Asare alias A Plus, to also provide further and better particulars to back his claims against the two.