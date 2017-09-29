Asamoah Gyan to be dropped from Ghana squad – Assistant coach reveals

Sports News of Friday, 29 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan could be axed from the Black Stars squad for next week’s World Cup qualifier against Uganda if he remains unfit, assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko has revealed.

The Turkey-based superstar was named in the Black Stars 26-man squad for next week’s matches against Uganda and Saudi Arabia even though he has fitness concerns.

Gyan was unable to play for Kayerispor in the Turkish top-flight over the weekend because of his recurring thigh injury.

He was named in the Black Stars squad with hopes that if could return to action for his club this weekend which would make him fit for the match in Uganda.

With coach Kwesi Appiah’s squad to be reduced to 23 players before the trip to Uganda, Tanko says Gyan could be left out of the travelling party if he fails to over.

“The Ayew brothers were left behind for the Uganda match because we want to try other players as we did to Wakaso and others, but for Asamoah Gyan we are still monitoring him,” Tanko said.

“The final squad of 23 for the trip will be announced on Friday and so let us wait”.

If Gyan is left out of the squad he will join Jordan and Andre Ayew who have both been left out of the 2018 World Cup qualifier in Uganda.

The brothers played for their English Premier League clubs at the weekend but pulled out of the Ghana squad for their last World Cup tie against Congo.

Andre complained of a knee injury while Jordan cited a stomach illness.

The Black Stars know that even with a win in Kampala their World Cup dreams will be over if Egypt overcome visiting Congo Brazzaville on Sunday.