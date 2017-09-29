Angry officials of Nea Salamina FC invoke curses on GFA executives

play videoOfficials of the 2017 FA Cup quarter-finalists claim they are being cheated by the Ghana FA <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506692085_482_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Angry officials of Ghanaian Division One side Nea Salamina have asked a local fetish priest to curse officials of the GFA if they attempt to influence a decision to block their promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

The Dormaa-based side have an outstanding issue at the Ghana FA Discipline Committee with Eleven Wonders who are also gunning for promotion.

A number of their fans accompanied officials to consult a powerful fetish priest with a white lamb and alcohol to curse anyone who tries to influence the case.

From the video the fetish priest prayed with the hard drink and later slaughtered the sheep.

Watch the video below.

