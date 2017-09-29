Allegation of manipulation of voters list rocks GJA elections

General News of Friday, 29 September 2017

The election of the Ghana Journalists Association has been rocked by confusion and allegation of manipulation of the final voters list.

One of the candidates for the Presidency, John Aryeetey of GTV, was turned away from voting because his name could not be found on the list.

On a list that is signed by the Chairman of the GJA Election Committee, Ben Assorow, had Mr. Aryeetey’s name on number 138. When he went to the polling station to vote, he found out that his name had been replaced by that of the former President John Dramani Mahama who is a member of the GJA

Mr. Ben Assorow told Joy News’ Manasseh Azure Awuni that the list he signed had the name of Johny Aryeetey, so he did not understand why his name had been taken out in the final list.

“We have gone to the EC to make sure that Johny Aryeetey votes because they (the EC) are running the elections. The EC has endorsed it and has allowed him to vote. He cannot be a candidate and not be eligible to vote,” Mr. Assorow said.

He said the GJA Election Committee would take the ultimate responsibility for what has happened but the GJA’s secretariat would have to explain why the list was tampered with.

“I signed the register, and I can tell you his name is here. How come his name is not in the final one?” Mr. Assorow said.

Another staff of GTV, Akushika Acquaye, a member in good standing who endorsed Johny Aryeetey’s form to make him eligible has her name taken out. Mr. Assorow said her name ought to be there. But it appears the two are not the only ones affected.

A number of journalists at the GTV Newsroom say their names have not been found even though their dues are deducted and paid at source. Some of the candidates say about 100 questionable names have been added to the list.



A journalist with GTV, Nutor Bibini Nutor, has told Joy News the incumbent GJA executive are manipulating the list to stay in power.

One of the candidates for the GJA Presidency, Lloyd Evans, told Joy News about 100 names have been smuggled into the register. Mr. Evans, who went to court to challenge his disqualification from the GJA race, said the irregularities came too late and he could not do anything about it.

Mr. Aryeetey, however, said he had spoken to his lawyers about it and whether he won or not, he would take up the matter and ensure that the right thing was done in respect of the GJA elections.

The incumbent President of the GJA, Mr. Roland Affail Monney was not available for a response.