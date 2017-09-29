Akufo-Addo’s wee tag was from Wikileaks publication – Amaliba

General News of Friday, 29 September 2017

Private legal practitioner and a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Lawyer Abraham Amaliba has said tagging President Nana Akufo-Addo as drug addict by popular NDC serial caller Appian Stadium was borne out of a wikileaks publication.

“In any case, the first time we heard the President takes ‘wee’ was in the Wikileaks . And if the young man has relied on Wilkileaks exposé to make this comments why should we hold him”, Lawyer Abraham Amaliba quizzed.

“If the President is hearing me he is holding the life of somebody and blood is dropping from his hand” he added.

According to him, Appiah Stadium cannot be held responsible as the originator of such defamatory statement against the first gentleman of the land per the widely circulated magazine Wikileaks publication.

“Previous comments have been made against him and did the President take steps to correct it?”, Lawyer Abraham Amaliba further quizzed on GHOne State of Affairs program.

“Wee smoking, possession and trading is an offence. So who should rather be handcuffed? …If somebody says you engage in this if there is handcuffs to be put on somebody who should wear it”, he demanded clarification.

According to the member of the NDC legal team, the proper thing police could have done is to invite Appiah Stadium to assist them investigate the President for being on drugs allegedly.

“I find it extremely repugnant for them to handcuff him and fly him or whether they came by road to Accra…it is abuse of his rights”, Lawyer Abraham Amaliba revealed.

The NDC serial caller and staunch supporter of former President John Mahama was arrested and transferred to Accra but later released on bail at the CID Headquarters in Accra.

He was picked up by a combined team of armed police and personnel form the National Security over the comments he purportedly made last week on radio.

Though he has apologized for the unsubstantiated allegations against the number one citizen of the land, security operatives have refused to yield to his pleas.