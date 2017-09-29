A-Plus sent me leaked audio a week ago – Presidential staffer

General News of Friday, 29 September 2017

Presidential staffer, Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe has alleged that controversial musician Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A-Plus is the original source of an audio recording on which a voice said to be that of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah is heard asking A-Plus to manage a situation she was supposed to investigate.

The viral audio portrays that the police covered up corruption allegations for the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor, during the investigations.

The corruption allegations against the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff by A-Plus has been revived following the leakage of the audio, said to be a telephone conversation between A-Plus and the senior police officer, who was involved in the investigations.

A Plus has maintained that he did not record, doctor or circulate the conversation and has even dared the police to prove that he did.

However, Mr Tagoe in a radio interview with Adom FM on Friday morning said A-Plus sent him the audio recording while he was with a presidential delegation at the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York last week.

He said he sought permission from A-Plus before forwarding the said audio to Sammy Awuku, and they both later pleaded with him [A-Plus] not to release the tape.

Mr Tagoe said, he was stunned when later A-Plus accused him of releasing the tape even after he pleaded that it should not be released.

He said later when he confronted A-Plus about the issue, the musician said he was told by a friend that he [Tagoe] shared the audio on a WhatsApp platform.

Mr Tagoe has issued an ultimatum to A-Plus to reveal the name of the person who accused him of leaking the tape.

He said, he pleaded with A-Plus not to release the tape not because he wanted to cover-up for his bosses, deputy chiefs of staff, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye and Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor but felt it was an internal party issue.