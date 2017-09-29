A-Plus saga: I won’t sue – Jinapor

General News of Friday, 29 September 2017

Samuel Abu Jinapor, Deputy Chiefs of Staff

One of the Deputy Chiefs of Staff accused of corruption, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has said he will not sue Kwame Asare (A-Plus) over the allegation.

According to him, the accusations are baseless and false, therefore he will leave it to Ghanaians to judge, especially after the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service have investigated the matter and cleared him and the other.

His comments follow calls by Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Abu Jinapor, must sue A-Plus, following the corruption allegations he has levelled against them if indeed, they are not corrupt.

According to Mr Nketia, if the allegations are false, the two officials must fall on the law against defamation and bring a civil action against the musician in order to clear their names. Until that is done, it will be construed that those allegations are true.

He told Chief Jerry Forson, host of the Ghana Yensom on Accra 100.5FM on Friday, September 29 that: “If the two officials claim the allegations are not true, what are they doing about it? They will need to sue in court to really indicate that they are innocent. So long as they have not taken up that action, we will deem it to be true.”

He added: “Abu Jinapor and Asenso must be sacked from their position until thorough investigations have been conducted into the matter. From what is happening, clearly there has been a cover up in the initial investigations.”

But speaking on the Super Morning show on Joy FM on Friday, Mr Abu Jinapor said: “I am not too sure about a suit but you may never know.”

He added: “Some of these things, if you want to follow, you will develop hypertension.”

He further stated the development does not bother him too much because the police subjected them to thorough investigations.