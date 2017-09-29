A-Plus saga: Group drags Jinapor, Asenso-Boakye to CHRAJ

General News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

A group calling itself Dynamic Youth Movement of Ghana (DYMOG) has dragged deputy chiefs of staff Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) for them to be investigated in connection with corruption allegations levelled against them by musician Kwame A-Plus.

The petition follows revelations that the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service which investigated the matter may have covered up for the two presidential staffers.

Below is the full petition:

29th September, 2017.

Attention:

The Commissioner, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) Accra.

Dear Commissioner, PETITION TO INVESTIGATE ALLEGED CRIMES OF CORRUPTION AND THIEVERY LEVELLED AGAINST DEPUTY CHIEFS OF STAFF; MR. FRANCIS ASENSO-BOAKYE AND MR. SAMUEL ABU JINAPOR, BY KWAME ASARE OBENG (A PLUS)

The Dynamic Youth Movement of Ghana on behalf of the teeming youth in the country write to your highly esteemed outfit to investigate the infamous alleged crime of thievery and corruption perpetrated by the Deputy Chiefs-of-staff Mr. Asenso Boakye and Mr. Abu Jinapor. These allegations were made by Mr. Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus) a musician and a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

It has become necessary for your outfit to trigger investigation into the said matter following a leaked tape which captures a dialogue during the investigations by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana police Service. The leaked tape was a phone conversation between Mr. Kwame Asare (A Plus) and an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mrs Tiwaa Addo – Danquah.

DYMOG is of the firm believe that, the emergence of the leaked tape has made it necessary for an independent body to conduct full fledge investigations into this matter because,

a. The Credibility of the Ghana Police Service is in possible tatters so far as the emergence of this tape is concerned.

b. Secondly, the authenticity of the final investigations report released earlier by the CID, which cleared Mr. Asenso Boakye and Mr. Abu Jinapor is in a state of immense and intense incredulity.

In the spirit of Articles 218 and 287 of the 1992 Constitution, we hereby petition CHRAJ to investigate and establish the following;

1. Whether or not the claims by r. MKwame Asare Obeng (A plus) are true

2. Whether or not the investigations of the CID of the Ghana Police Service on this matter is a true reflection of what transpired.

3. Whether or not the voices of Mr. Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus) and Mrs Tiwaa Addo Danquah captured on the tape are originally theirs or not.

We believe, your outfit will bring clarity and finality to this matter.

DYMOG also pledges to corporate with the Commission to bring justice to this matter.

Please find attached our evidence of the voice recording on a CD ROM labeled “DYMOG EXHIBIT”.

Yours faithfully,

Edward Tutor. Executive Convener. Mobile: 0243402814 E-mail: [email protected]

Cc: CID, Ghana Police Service Chief of Staff, Flagstaff House.