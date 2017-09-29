A Plus, Police impasse: Bawumia must get involved – George Loh

General News of Friday, 29 September 2017

Former Member of Parliament for North Dayi George Loh has urged the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who is chairman of the Police Council, to get involved in the impasse between musician A-Plus and deputy director general of the CID ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah.

A-Plus and the senior Police officer have been engrossed in war of words following a leaked tape containing conversations they had on the musician’s corruption allegations against the two deputy chiefs of staff Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Okyere.

A Plus accused Jinapor and his colleague Asenso Boakye of being corrupt and extorting monies from persons seeking to meet the President.

President Akufo-Addo ordered for the claims to be investigated. A statement signed by the Director General of Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service (CID) COP Bright Oduro described as baseless and unsubstantiated allegations of thievery and corruption leveled against the duo.

However on Wednesday, September 27, social media was awash with an audio conversation between A Plus and a senior CID official identified to be the Deputy Director General of the CID, ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah which indicated that the investigative report was cooked.

Commenting on the matter, Loh, who is also a practicing a lawyer, told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr that the matter goes beyond the individuals involved.

“The IGP, Veep, Ministry of Interior and the Presidency must show an interest in this case. It is not good for the image of the police to let this go unattended to. If ACP Tiwa had that conversation with A-Plus, she will have to be sacked. She doesn’t deserve her position”.