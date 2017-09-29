A Plus fights CID boss over leaked tape

General News of Friday, 29 September 2017

Controversial musician and staunch member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A Plus, has challenged the Deputy Director of the Police CID, ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, the woman in the middle of the leaked audio brouhaha, to provide evidence to her claim that the audio was doctored.

The Criminal Investigations Department of the Police Service last week described as baseless, a claim of corruption by A Plus against the deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor.

However, an audio thought to be excerpts of a conversation between A-Plus and a female investigator sought to downplay the CID report and suggested a cover-up by the police to protect the two public officials.

In the said audio, the police officer was heard advising A-Plus to deny the allegations because he is a member of the NPP.

She went further to assert in the audio that the president has good intentions but will not be able to achieve his objectives because of the people around him.

ACP Addo-Danquah on Thursday issued a statement admitting it was her voice but accused A Plus of doctoring her voice in the recorded conversation to seem as though she covered up wrongdoing on the part of the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff.

“He [A-Plus] mischievously picked some aspects of my voice in a later conversation I had with him when the report was released. Significantly, it is imperative to indicate that the said telephone conversation that has been doctored or edited lasted for 56 seconds. It should be clear to discerning Ghanaians that the said recordings lasted for over 5 minutes,” ACP Addo-Danquah said in her statement.

But A-Plus, in a sharp rebuttal, dared her to prove the claim that he “mischievously doctored” her voice.

“You can’t make accusations when you don’t have evidence to prove. If it is doctored, say it is doctored, why do you accuse me? It is possible that somebody else doctored it,” A-Plus is reported to have said in an interview on Asempa FM.

He has also gone a step further to dare the police to arrest him if they have evidence he has doctored a tape.

The Police CID has vowed to do whatever it takes to clear the name of ACP Addo Danquah.

This assurance was given by Deputy PRO at the Police CID Olivia Turkson.