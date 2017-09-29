5 persons die in motor accident

General News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-09-28

Five persons including a cyclist lost their lives in an accident that occurred at Wamale on the Yendi-Tamale road on Wednesday night.

The deceased persons are three women and a man who were on board a Man Diesel truck with registration number WR 5742-C.

The truck was traveling from Yendi to Tamale when it knocked down the cyclist, aged 36 at Wamale, killing him instantly.

The truck which had some goods and passengers on board fell on its side with some of the passengers sustaining injuries.

The injured were rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) but two women and a man onboard the Man Diesel truck were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Ten injured persons are still on admission at the TTH whilst the bodies of three other deceased persons have been released to their families for burial.

The police did not give the names of the deceased persons.

According to the Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr. Yusif Mohammed Tanko, the accident occurred around 8.40pm on Wednesday and gave the name of the driver of the truck as Mohammed Baako, aged about 41 years.