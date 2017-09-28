We can’t sympathise with you after your ‘Big English’ – Kwakye Ofosu tells Agyarko

General News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

A former Deputy Minister of Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu believes Ghanaians are starting to realize that the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) promise to scrap taxes on petroleum products was a hoax.

This is after the man who led this promise and now Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, made a sudden u-turn on the removal of taxes.

Boakye Agyarko was the lead agitator against the introduction of the taxes by the erstwhile John Mahama administration and accused the then government of insensitivity.

These were followed with a promise to remove the taxes if elected into office.

Barely 8 months down the line, Boakye Agyarko, who is now in the position to fulfill this promise has changed his tune by claiming that government has no control over the prices of petroleum products.

He was responding to demands by drivers and energy sector stakeholders to fulfill the promise that got the NPP into power.

“We cannot sympathize with Mr. Boakye Agyako; Ghanaians who are seething with rage, who incandescent with anger at the recent increases in fuel prices are justified in being angry because that is not what we were told by the NPP,” Felix Kwakye Ofosu said.

He said Mr. Agyarko’s posture now is different from the one which he expressed when fuel prices were increased under the NDC administration.

“He spoke big English and projected himself as someone who has extensive knowledge in how to manage the petroleum sector such that there will be no need to increase fuel prices,” the former Deputy Minister recounted.

Felix Kwakye Fosu also accused the Akufo-Addo government of failing its promise to repeal the Energy Sector Levies Act (ESLA).

He recalled how the then candidate Akufo-Addo of the NPP condemned the passage of ESLA and called for its immediate removal but is now reluctant to touch it.

“As I speak to you ESLA is being used as collateral to raise bonds to settle legacy debts in the energy sector,” Felix Kwakye Fosu revealed.