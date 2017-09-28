Watch Black Starlets trounce Guinea 6-1 in friendly

play videoBlack Starlets will stage their 1st appearance in the World Cup in ten years <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506597919_447_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana’s Black Starlets hammered Guinea 6-1 in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday in a pre-U-17 World Cup friendly.

The match was part of the team’s preparations for the 2017 U-17 World Cup in India which starts on October 6.

Starlets forward Aminu Mohammed scored three times while Gabriel Ibrahim Sadiq grabbed a brace with Emmanuel Toku scoring the other goal.

The victory was the second for the Starlets in Abu Dhabi after beating UAE 4-0 last Saturday. They lost their first friendly match 2-1 to Mali on September 20.

The team is expected to arrive in India for the World Cup on October 2 ahead of the first group match against Colombia four days later.

