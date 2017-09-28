Today at the newsstand | General News 2017-09-28

General News of Thursday, 28 September 2017
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
2017-09-28
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:
Government can’t reduce fuel prices…they are determined by deregulation policy
2 jailed 36 years for armed robbery
10,000 passports left uncollected – director of passports
NDC campaign cash stolen Botchwey report
Demo hits Metro Mass boss over $105,000 car
Appiah Stadium freed!
Exclusion of Ayew brothers – Nyantakyi backs Appiah’s decision
Energy Minister advises ECG workers
Select committee visits GCNET
SFG speaks on Founder’s Day, family sentiments and more
Who wears the crown? As Affail Monney, Lloyd Evans battle for GJA Presidency tomorrow
Thieves take over Bantama
SSNIT Managers in double-speak in attempt to save Yaw Nimo’s skin
SHS Duration to revert to 4 years again
China deal is win-win- Bawumia
Group wants NLA Boss dismissed
Ghana gains 80kilometres square more of territorial space
Ghana needs $7.3b dollars to improve infrastructure deficit- ministry
A-Plus stabs Nana Akufo-Addo in the back…secretly records NPP mole in police as government attempts to cover up corruption
Accra Regional Police Command declares war on land guards, armed robbers