Tepa Midwifery principal hands over

2017-09-28

The interdicted principal of Tepa Nursing and Midwifery Training college has handed over to the new head after weeks of defying an order from the Health Ministry to do so.

Victoria Amoah was asked to step aside while investigations into her alleged misuse of millions of funds belonging to the school are conducted.

However, she refused to hand over immediately, causing academic and administrative work to be disrupted. On Wednesday, September 27, the interdicted principal handed over all the schools documents and other properties under her care to the new principal.

The items she handed over to the new management include keys to her office, the school official vehicle that she was using as her private vehicle and keys to her residence among others.

Reports had suggested that Ms Amoah had been transferred to head the Teshie Nursing college. The interdiction comes months after investigations by Ultimate FM in Kumasi fingered her in an alleged malfeasance at the school.

Ms Amoah and the accountant of the college, Richard Asamoah, according to the investigations faked invoices and receipts to milk the government institution during every admission year in excess of GH¢9million.

The alleged corrupt practices began in 2011, two years after the college was established.

Further checks revealed that at least about 50 percent of past and current students of the college did not pass through any interview panel as prescribed by the Ministry of Health because admission into the college was sold at a whopping GH¢3000.

Also, a probe into her activities at the college by a seven-member delegation dispatched there by the Ministry of Health uncovered a new GH¢7million fraud.