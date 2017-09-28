Tastin’France to promote French wines to Ghanaian consumers – Delphine Adenot-Owusu

Business News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-27

Delphine Adenot-Owusu, Director of CCI France Ghana <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506575078_387_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry France Ghana (CCIFG) in partnership with Business France has organised an official wine tasting for wine importers, hotels and wine professionals.

The event dubbed ‘Tastin’France’ was aimed at promoting French wine among Ghanaian consumers.

The Tastin’France event is part of France Afrique tour taking place in five West African countries namely Cameroon, Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana and Senegal.

According to Delphine Adenot-Owusu Director of CCI France Ghana, it is important to have the wine tour in Ghana so that Ghanaian consumers will appreciate French wines.

“It is important to have the wine tour in Ghana and we are really happy that French wine houses are willing to come to the Ghanaian market and showcase their products” she said.

She said even though there are known French wine brands in Ghana, it is important to educate the consumers to accept other wine brands from France.

Some wine merchants who exhibited their products expressed their excitement of being part of Tastin’France.

The goal of the exhibition was to get importers appreciate and penetrate the Ghanaian market with more French products.