Stop being petty and speak with maturity – Lawyer blasts Asiedu Nketia

General News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-28

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506594092_831_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A former Member of Parliament for Kumawu Constituency in the Ashanti Region Yaw Baah has advised General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress Asiedu Nketia of to stop being petty and exhibit maturity.

He noted that anytime the Chief Scribe of the opposition NDC has the opportunity to speak on national issues either he say what arouses ethnocentric tendencies or things that divide the nation.

“Anybody who has followed Asiedu Nketia will tell you that he is a wise man. However, when he has the opportunity to speak on national issues on radio he says things that either arouses ethnocentric tendencies or create division,” he said.

Mr Asiedu Nketia had argued that the ruling New Patriotic Party owed the opposition NDC an apology for calling them incompetent.

According to him, the NPP needs to apologize because the NDC administration which was described by then opposition NPP as incompetent was the same that put together a legal team to represent the country on the maritime boundary dispute between Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire which ended in favour of Ghana.

That aside, Mr. Asiedu Nketia on Monday, 26th September, 2017, thrown his weight behind Appiah Stadium, a Kumasi based serial caller and staunch supporter of the NDC for alleging that president Akufo-Addo smokes marijuana.

Speaking on Oman FM’s political analysis programme Boiling Point, Mr Yaw Baah said it is illogical for Mr. Asiedu Nketsia to have asked the ruling New Patriotic Party to apologize to the NDC.

“When time changes you must also changed,” he told Asiedu Nketia.

“My brother Asiedu should stop this kind of pettiness and divisive character,” he added.

He accused Mr. Asiedu Nketia of politicizing the issue, explaining that Ghana won the maritime boundary dispute due to the effort of one professor Sand who is the counsel for Queen of England.