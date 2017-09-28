SSNIT PRO ‘stops’ IT Head from providing information to Joy News

General News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

An attempt to seek explanations regarding how a software procured by Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) ended up in Sierra Leone, abruptly truncated after the Public Relations Officer (PRO) barged in and stopped the interview.

The PRO, Victoria Abedu, insisted she would allow the interview with the acting Manager of the Management Information System (MIS), Yaw Nimo to proceed only if the reporter, restricts the questions.

She only wanted questions to issues relating to a contract awarded to Perfect Business Solutions Perfect Business Services Limited to automate the pensions system.

Joy News had learnt that the contentious Operational Business Suite (OBS) for which SSNIT paid over $72million out of the contributions of Ghanaian workers, had been passed on to the National Social Security Insurance Trust (NASSIT) in Sierra Leone.

In the middle of the interview, Joy News’ Daniel Dadzie sought to find out from Mr Nimo what role he played in the decision by SSNIT Management to transfer its ‘expensive’ software to NASSIT. The question became relevant because of the controversies surrounding the functionality of the system.

But the Mr Nimo could barely string a sentence as the PRO abruptly interrupted despite the assurance by the acting MIS Manager that he was prepared to answer the questions.

He eventually yielded to pressure from the PRO and said, “Another time you can invite me for that…we are prepared to talk to that but not this forum.”

“I know people are peddling falsehood and we are prepared to talk to it. I’m a software developer you see…you, we will talk about that…there is no issue about it,” he said.

“This Sierra Leone business we can talk about it and I am prepared to talk to let him [the reporter] know exactly what we did and how we were able to do sisterly relations with other countries. That rather enhanced our image at SSNIT and today, the Sierra Leoneans are mentioning our name [SSNIT],” he defended.

Joy News for the past weeks, has been investigating the effectiveness of the OBS at the Trust following a huge public disaffection after the software scandal broke.

The software was procured to automate the operations at the Trust, however, the software has issues which have negatively affected the automation process, it has said.

SSNIT Director-General, Dr John Kojo Ofori Tenkorang told Joy News there are currently over 237 issues with the software that have been shared with the vendors.